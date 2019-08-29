Gary Lee Marshall, 42, of Chapman, passed away on August 26, 2019 of ALS.
He had been diagnosed June 1, 2018. He was in Hospice Care at his home and was surrounded by his family and a long-time friend at the time of his death.
He was born April 3, 1977 in Burbank, CA, to Gary A. and Jeanene K. (Haith) Marshall, the second of four children. When Gary was 17, the family moved back to Chapman and Gary began his senior year. It was a big transition moving from California to Kansas but with Gary’s personality, he made friends, attended his classes and graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1995.
After graduating, Gary worked two jobs and took college classes. He worked at jobs such as housekeeping at the nursing home or as a clerk at a motel so that he could work around his class schedule. Education was important to him and he loved to learn.
He graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Chapman Valley Manor working his way up to shift supervisor. Gary had a special gift working with elderly. He was so caring and giving to each of his patients and to their families as well. He later set another goal for himself – to go back to school and become a Registered Nurse.
Unfortunately, this was a goal he was not able to obtain because of his health. Even though he did not have the initials “R.N.” behind his name, he provided the best care he could to his special patients.
Outside of work Gary loved listening to music of all genres and periods of time and loved to read and learn. He was a collector of novels written by Stephen King.
Friends and especially family were just as important to Gary. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved following the activities of his nieces and nephews.
Gary L. is survived by his father Gary A. Marshall, mother and step-father Jeanene and Stan Arveson, sister Christina Feliciano, brother Shawn Marshall and many nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother Robert Marshall in 2003.
There will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on August 31, 2019 at the Chapman United Methodist Church with Connie Wooldridge officiating. Please feel free to dress casual and wear #GMarshall Strong or ALS t-shirt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gary Marshall fund or Chapman Valley Manor in care of Londeen Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431.
