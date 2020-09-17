Garland Virgil Longhofer, 94, Hutchinson, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson.
He was born March 16, 1926, to S.E. and Goldia (Smith) Longhofer.
Garland was a 1944 graduate of Dickinson County Community High School, Chapman, KS. He was in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946, and served in Okinawa and the Occupation of Japan.
Garland received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and Masters of Education degree from the University of Kansas. He was a teacher and counselor in Ellis, Burlington, Osawatomie, and 26 years at Hutchinson High School. Garland was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, since 1960.
On August 22, 1948, Garland married Martha Josephine ‘Jo’ Easter, in Abilene. They shared almost 64 years of marriage, prior to her death on July 31, 2012.
He is survived by his children, Tom (Cindy) Longhofer of Wichita, Jane (Charles) Briscoe of Marrero, LA, and Becky (Dave) Grant of Derby, grandchildren Ryan, Brandon, Laurie, Scott, Jeffrey, Kyle, Kimberly, Katie and Christopher and eight great-grandchildren.
Garland was preceded in death by his parents, wife Martha ‘Jo’ Longhofer; brothers Lloyd Longhofer and Verl Longhofer; and sister Vesta Bowyer.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson, with The Rev. Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Pilgrims Home Cemetery, rural Hope, KS, with The Rev. Michael L. McGuire officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hutchinson High School Scholarship Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
