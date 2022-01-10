The Fragrant Hilltoppers, Jolly Jays, Navarre Boosters and Holland Sunflowers 4-H clubs took part in a model meeting demonstration Jan. 8.
Participants acted out a typical 4-H club meeting and received feedback on their adherence to Robert’s Rules of Order and parliamentary procedure, according to Dickinson County 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent Jill Martinson.
“It’s a good time to practice what we hope they’re doing every month where they’re learning parliamentary procedure and also having that good group experience,” she said. “Knowing parliamentary procedure according to Robert’s Rules of Order is the best, most efficient and effective way to hold any type of public meeting. By learning that as a young person in 4-H, then they’re able to carry that skill throughout their entire life.”
