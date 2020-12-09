The Dickinson County Commission was informed on Monday that the fence dispute at the intersection of Red Road and 2800 Avenue had been resolved.
County Administrator Brad Homman said Herb Graves withdrew his request for the commission to make a ruling.
Graves’ property abuts land being managed by Don and Mary Rickley.
Under Kansas law, the county commissioners (or their designees) in the county where the fence in question is located are the fence viewers.
Any action taken by the county board on the findings/recommendations of the fence viewers (or their designees) must be by a majority vote.
That action is then recorded with the Register of Deeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.