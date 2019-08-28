While it won’t be the traditional city-wide cleanup, the Abilene City Commission approved at its regular meeting Monday a Fall You Haul week from Sept. 23 to 27.
That week trash dumpsters will be available for residents to clean up their homes and yards and dispose of the debris at no cost.
Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, said that any community organizations that may be interested in assisting residents who are unable to haul the trash can contact the Public Works who can help facilitate those efforts. Those organizations can contact Jennie at Public Works (785) 263-3510.
What’s accepted
Interim City Manager Jane Foltz outlined to commissioners what the city will accept.
“We will take general household trash, such as old furniture, TVs, appliances, bags, boxes or bundled leaves and yard debris,” she said.
“Some construction waste such as lumber and other building material no longer than five feet will also be accepted. We will accept all brush and tree limbs up to 12 inch in diameter. Metals will be accepted as well.”
She said the metal and brush must be separated from general household trash.
Former landfill
The former city landfill which is now a storage area is located on South Cherry Street just west of the First Street bridge and a quarter mile south of the Lebold Mansion.
It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Public Works staff will assist and monitor materials.
Not accepted
Materials that will not be accepted include:
• Tires
• Car batteries
• Containers of fuel
• Old paint
Some of those items, with the exception of tires, may be taken directly to the Dickinson County Transfer Station free of charge, but it is recommended that residents contact them directly at (785) 263-4780 for more information.
Information will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page prior to and during the event, Schrader said. Residents are also encouraged to get information from the Abilene Recycling Center regarding items that can be recycled.
The city discontinued curbside pickup last year.
Hotel interest
The city commission met in two executive sessions. The first was in connection with a potential hotel development and the second in connection with the acquisition for the Eighth Street improvement project.
The commission voted to accept statements of interest until noon Friday. As of Tuesday morning, the city had not received any statements of interest.
Approved in the consent agenda was a $22,750 salary compensation and classification study and job description update by The Austin Peters Group.
The city of Abilene employs people in 64 positions.
Study session Tuesday
With city offices being closed on Monday in Observation of Labor Day, the commission’s study session has been moved to Tuesday at the Abilene city building.
