Graveside services for Faithe Mayetta Landis, 89, of Abilene will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Abilene Cemetery at the northeast end of the property with Reverend Dale Engle officiating.
Faithe went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Village Manor in Abilene. She was born May 20, 1931 in the family home in Buckeye, Kansas, the daughter of Monroe and Elizabeth (Crider) Book.
Faithe was a great woman of God and loved her Savior Jesus Christ. She gave her heart to Jesus at an early age and loved and served Him faithfully. She was often heard by her children, crying out to the Lord, on her knees, praying for each family member by name, for their salvation.
Until the time that dementia took her mind, even in her later years, she prayed for every child, grandchild and great-grandchild by name.
On August 31, 1950 she married Reverend Henry F. Landis at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church north of Abilene. She and Henry served in ministry in Leedey, Oklahoma, Des Moines, Iowa, Thomas, Oklahoma, Pharr, Texas, and at the Brethren in Christ Church in Abilene before retiring.
Faithe led many summer VBS programs at various churches where she and Henry pastored, and also worked as a para at the Abilene Middle School within the special education program. Faithe was a faithful Sunday School teacher and was involved in sewing circle and other church activities.
She was a wonderful cook. She loved baking and was a thoughtful hostess. Faithe was known to lovingly care for her home and share it with others.
Survivors include her daughter Geniece and husband Kenneth Frymire of Springfield, Missouri, sons Dale and wife Carol Landis of Abilene and Robert of Hot Springs, Arkansas, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Landis on June 10, 2016, grandson Laird Landis on April 1, 2016, and her siblings Ethis (Book) Sheets, Eldon Book, Ethan Book, Maynard Book, Paul Book and her parents.
Faithe’s final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign the guest book Thursday afternoon through Saturday 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren in Christ Church World Missions and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.