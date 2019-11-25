Elvira M. “Vera” Dick, 72, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Enterprise.
She was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Spearville, Kansas, the daughter of Anthony and Magdalene (Schawe) Ackerman. Growing up in Windhorst, Kansas, Vera attended local schools and graduated from Windhorst High School with the class of 1964.
On Nov. 26, 1966, she was married to Bob Dick in Windhorst, Kansas. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene, where she was employed by Duckwall Alco general offices for 30 years.
Vera enjoyed cross-stitch as a pastime. She was preceded in death by her parents, children Timothy and Michele, sister Sister Karen Ackerman, and brothers Robert and Victor Ackerman.
Vera is survived by husband, Bob Dick, of Abilene, sister Doris (Dave) Waldron of Ulysses, Kansas, and brothers Steve (Kerry) Ackerman of Spearville, Kansas, and Dennis (Judy) Ackerman of Denver, Colorado.
A parish rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, followed by the family receiving friends until 6:30 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with celebrant Father Don Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery, north of Abilene. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Andrew’s Adopt A Student Fund, in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
