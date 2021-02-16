The Dickinson County courthouse was closed on Tuesday and will be closed on Wednesday as services move to the Abilene Civic Center.County services will reopen on Thursday.The Dickinson County District Court has also moved to Sterl Hall while the courthouse is being renovated.
breaking
Dickinson County courthouse closed
- Reflector-Chronicle staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Land Pride ups it’s game at Abilene West
- Didi Davis
- Sheriff’s office getting a facelift
- Beef: It could be for dinner
- Beware of freezing pipes
- Great Plains Theatre hosts youth production ‘Frozen Jr.’
- A Longhorn sendoff for cancer patient
- COVID vaccine going fast
- AHS students place in photography contest
- Presidential Library remains closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.