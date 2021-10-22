Darlene McDonald went to meet to her Lord and savior on October 12, 2021 at Ridgecrest Retirement in Waco, Texas.
She was born Darlene Larue Parker on August 23, 1945 in Winters, Texas. She married Edward McDonald on November 25, 1962. She Graduated Nursing School in Abilene, Tx in October of 1974. From there, she went on have a career with Shady Oaks Nursing Home in Ailene, Tx & Hendricks Hospital also located in Abilene, Tx. She moved on later to Houston, Tx to work for VA Hospital until finally moving to Waco, Tx to work the VA Hospital there, where she retired in June of 2007.
She spent her life helping others when she could. She also loved to go bowling in leagues with her family. She has the distinction of bowling the final 600 Ladies bowling Series of 625 that was bowled at the VFW Bowling Lanes in Abilene, Tx before the bowling alley was destroyed by fire in May of 1982.
She also loved knitting and crocheting and spending time with all her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elbert Glen Parker and Ella Templeton Parker, Her husband Edward McDonald, Son, Timothy McDonald, infant son, Michael McDonald. She is survived be her sisters Frances Parker, and Kay Parker Phipps, her daughter Kay Dawn McDonald, and two sons David McDonald, and Mark McDonald. Granddaughters, Misty McDonald,& Jennifer Wagner Grandsons, Kevin McDonald, Jayson McDonald, Logan Sowell, Timothy McDonald Jr. & Brendan McDonald and several great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is pending at this time. Darlene had a love for animals, so in lieu of flowers or gifts to family, Please donate to the ASPCA or your favorite Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.