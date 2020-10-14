Curtis Bennett

Curtis Lincoln Bennett, 76, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
He was born November 7, 1943, in Clay Center, Kansas, the son of Lincoln and Velma (Neaderhiser) Bennett.
Curtis attended Abilene and Chapman schools while growing up. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968.
In August of 1969, he was united in marriage to Penny Nichol, and they made Abilene, Kansas, their home for many years before moving to Nixa, Missouri to be closer to their children. He owned and operated Bennett Cabinet and Cultured Marble in Abilene, Kansas, for 22 years. He also served as Dickinson County sheriff for 16 years before his retirement in 2009.
Curtis was a speed enthusiast. He loved motorcycles, fast cars, drag boats, and NASCAR. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hosting fish frys, woodworking and gardening.
He lived a very full life, never knowing a stranger. He was always telling stories, making people laugh and sharing his wisdom and advice to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Penny of the home, son Tobey and wife Tracy of Nixa, Missouri; son Todd and wife Rita of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, grandchildren Cassie Lee and Bobby of Nixa, Missouri, Dylan Karraker and Alyssa of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Rylie Bennett of Nixa, Missouri, Rayder Bennett of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Mason Bennett and Mackenna of Lake Ozark, Missouri, great-grandchildren Adelyn Lee, Greyson Lee and Camdyn Karraker, sister Connie Cover of Abilene, Kansas, and many other extended family and friends.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at 1261 2100 Avenue, Enterprise, Kansas.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Missouri, where he will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Kids in Crisis or Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.