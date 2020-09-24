Funerals, weddings and similar large gathers have contributed the spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Dickinson County.
County Health Officer Brian Holmes said now is not the time to have mass gatherings.
He said the spike in COVID-19 cases is because the guidelines set forth by the state of Kansas are not being followed.
“How many more mass gatherings are we going to have that are going to lead to more cases?” Holmes said. “That’s the last thing we want to do.”
The Dickinson County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 positive tests since Monday. The number of COVID-19 positive tests include 53.3 percent increase, from 103 to 161 in the last seven days.
He said the health department, the county and Kansas Department of Health and Environment are teaming up to hold a drive-through testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Armory Build-ing.
On hand are an expected 1,000 test kits available for the clinic for those that are showing symptoms or have been exposed to a known positive case of COVID-19.
Holmes said that everyone’s immune system is different and how they are going react to it.
“Some people just have a cold symptom. This time of year people have allergies and it mimics that. People think it is just an allergy and then they go to work or to school, whatever job they have, for a week. They are just spreading the virus and they don’t know it,” he said.
Holmes is hoping that the testing Saturday will identify some of those people that are positive but might not have all of the symp-toms.
“So we can figure out who really needs to be in isolation so we can put a stop to it (the spread),” he said.
Community spread
Holmes said how COVID spreads also varies.
“It’s the length of exposure, where you are at. Is it a small room, big room, indoor, outdoor, what the air turnover is, and who you are around,” he said.
He said the virus, SARS-CoV-2, needs a host or it will go away.
“The more we give it that opportunity, the more it is going to stay around,” he said.
“People are still getting together and not six feet apart,” he said. “People have to buy in that the virus is real.”
Holmes said that while masks do help, they are not 100 percent ef-fective.
“You are protecting yourself. You are protecting others,” he said of masks.
He said that quarantines are mandated by the state.
“This is a public health issue,” he said.
If someone has been in contact for 10 minutes cumulative within a 24 hour period with a person who is COVID-19 positive, they will be quarantined.
Holmes said that is a state mandate, not something that is made at the county level.
He said contract tracing is becoming impossible.
Personal life
“It’s been hard both personally and emotionally at all levels,” Holmes said of the pandemic. “People are all burned out. The department, the staff: they are overworked and overwhelmed.”
It’s also been a stressful time as the county health officer.
“I love this community, that is why I came back to it,” he said. “I am Abilene proud. I am Dickinson County proud.
“These are my people and I want to try and do everything I can to try and do to keep them safe. These are my friends, grandparents, parents that I went school with,” he said.
Holmes said he has seen some of the personal attacks on social media.
“I usually don’t back down from fights,” he said. “I feel a huge personal responsibility to do everything I can to not let COVID overrun us.”
Since March, COVID has consumed the life of Dr. Holmes. Even in his sleep he is dreaming of the coronavirus.
“My phone is constantly going off with people, or email, listening to webinars or Facebook live, or KU, or calling people. Trying to get people on the same page,” he said.
The only issue is, the page changes constantly.
“...we are building the plane as we are flying the plane,” Holmes said quoting Homeland Security Secretary Andrew Napolitano.
The new COVID-19 positive numbers from Monday to Wendesday included in the age ranges: 1 in 0-9, 12 in 10-19, 3 in 20-29, 4 in 30-39, 5 in 40-49, 3 in 50-59, 3 in 60-69 and 2 in 70-79.
