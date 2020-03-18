Laundry Love cancels
Due to the city of Abilene's newest announcement Laundry Love events in Abilene and Herington have been canceled.
The city of Abilene reported it will follow recommendations and limit gatherings to 10 people for a 15 day period to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Great Plains Theatre cancels
Great Plains Theatre is canceling all performances of Alabama Story.
