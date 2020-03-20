Online school update
Abilene school Superintendent Greg Brown will do a livestream update on the continuous learning program online today at 4 pm. Go to abileneschools.org and click the link to view.
Auburn ends walk-in service
Auburn Pharmacy has discontinued walk-in patient access to all of its pharmacies including the one located on North Buckeye because of the threat of spreading COVID-19.
• RX pick-up will be by drive through, parking lot pick-up and delivery only.
• To ensure that your prescription is ready when you arrive, please request refills in advance and call when you are en route to the pharmacy.
• For parking lot pick-up, please call with your name and date of birth when you arrive, and an associate will deliver your medications to your vehicle.
• If you need over the counter medications or items, please phone in your order and we will be happy to get those ready for pick up too!
Abilene Christian Women’s
Connection cancels luncheon
The Abilene Christian Women’s Connection has canceled its annual luncheon which was to be held on Thursday, April 2 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene.
Checks will be returned and money refunded to all those who have already paid for their reservations.
Please call Carolyn Hoover at 785-479-6945 or Lisa Kobetich at 785-630-0055 if you have any questions or concerns.
DCCHS Class of 1954
postpones reunion
The Dickinson County Community High School Class of 1954 reunion planned for April 1 at The Hitching Post in Abilene has been postponed.
Organizers plan to reschedule after the coronavirus crisis has passed.
