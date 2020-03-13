COVID-19, the Coronavirus, was a main topic of discussion during Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission meeting.
County Administrator Brad Homman said staff is taking steps to mitigate any issues, working to keep the courthouse and other county facilities as clean and sanitary as possible.
Enhanced disinfecting procedures are underway with maintenance staff completing extra sanitary wipe downs on surfaces every couple of hours.
“We’re doing what we can to stay on top of it,” he added. “The health department is having a daily briefing with KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) out of Topeka. They’re talking to all the health departments.
“We’ve been told it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when it does get here,” Homman added.
Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith said people with compromised immune systems should avoid large groups and attending events. While many large sporting events, concerts and other activities are being cancelled or played without spectators, others were still going on.
“If you go, it’s at your own risk,” Smith said. “This is going to spread and people are going to get it and get over it, but it’s the people who are immunocompromised or older who are going to have problems.
“People need to wash their hands better and keep surfaces clean, which is something we should be doing anytime,” he added.
Operating without key staff
During the monthly department head/elected officials meeting prior to the regular meeting, Homman asked them to think about how their department would operate without key staff.
“The quarantine period is 14 days if somebody has been exposed or is exhibiting any symptoms,” he said. “They may feel fine but if they’re exposed, they need to stay home for two weeks so they don’t expose anybody else.
“It’s not unrealistic that if this gets as bad as some think, it might close the courthouse for two or three weeks,” he added.
Homman noted COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation, but area officials have trained for a pandemic with Homeland Security.
“We’ll hope for the best and see how it goes,” he said.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he attended a church activity Wednesday night and a person there was bothered by the “over-reaction.” However, Peterson said a local physician was also in attendance who said it was too soon to tell.
“I think there’s a lot of common sense to that,” Peterson said. “Everybody hopes it’s just minimal, but let’s just wait and see and do whatever precautionary things we need to do in the meantime.”
For more information about the Coronavirus and recommendations to protect yourself and others, visit the county website at www.dkcoks.org.
