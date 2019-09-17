Dickinson County EMS is planning to update another one of its ambulances in 2020 by remounting an existing ambulance box onto a new chassis.
Last week, EMS Director John Hultgren learned that Olathe Ford Fleet Management still had a 2019 chassis available. The Olathe dealership has the state contract for larger vehicles.
“Since we’re already closing in on the last quarter of 2019, we’re not too far away (from 2020) and by doing this now, we will already have that equipment taken care of, will save a little money, and it would be compatible with equipment we have to purchase to service it,” said County Administrator Brad Homman. “And it will allow us to get into the queue with the remount company so they will start on our truck, probably in April (2020).”
The commission on Thursday approved purchasing the 2019 chassis at a cost of $46,500 which includes the cost of shipping it down to the company that will do the remounting.
The cost of remounting the ambulance will not be considered until sometime in 2020, after the start of the new budget year.
Last November was the first time the commission decided to go for the “remounting” route rather than buying a new ambulance.
“The chassis is the part that wears out,” Homman said, explaining that remounting an existing ambulance box will save the county between $80,000 to $100,000.
“The last ambulance we bought cost around $280,000,” he said.
Money is available in the county’s capital funds to pay for the chassis purchase, Homman said.
“We think it’s a better purchase even though we’re doing it a few months ahead of time,” Homman said.
Well-represented
at state fair
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said the commission learned during its monthly department head meeting from Dickinson County 4-H Extension Agent Jill Martinson that the county was well-represented during the state fair in Hutchinson.
“She mentioned there were like 109 non-livestock entries for Dickinson County and we’re actually one of the leading counties at the state for entries,” Peterson said, thanking Martinson and other 4-H supporters for their work and commenting on the countywide support for the program.
“Some of our 4-H'ers are receiving awards and being recognized down there,” he added.
Construction work
Early construction work for the new jail is underway at the courthouse. During Thursday’s meeting, an excavator was outside the meeting room windows digging a trench across the north side of the building for utilities.
Homman said the people working on the east side of the courthouse are hearing the cutting and drilling, which is “pretty loud,” he said.
The new jail will be built on the east end of the current courthouse.
Parking also is going fairly well, Homman said. The east parking lot north of the county attorney’s office has been closed and cordoned off because of construction, limiting parking to the south parking lot and west parking lot across Buckeye.
“We’ve got a hurdle to jump with a jury trial coming up,” Homman said. “But we will adapt and conquer.”
Overgrown cemetery
Peterson said the commission had received a note from a county resident regarding high grass and weeds at Fairview Cemetery. Peterson noted the county is not in charge of maintaining cemeteries, but he has observed many cemeteries in the county are overgrown this year because of the large amount of rain.
“It’s not isolated to one (cemetery),” he said.
Typically, small cemeteries have a small budget and may have only made mowing arrangements for five to seven times a year, which would not be enough with the precipitation received this year.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked that a note be sent to Fairview Cemetery representatives. County Clerk Barb Jones said she would get the information to the cemetery’s contact person.
Other matters
The commission also:
• Approved a change in county policy concerning time keeping, which includes clarifications on clocking in and out, exempt and non-exempt employees and keeping track of hours and work days.
• Heard from Peterson that a retirement party is planned for County Register of Deeds Jill Freeman, who has given the county “many years of service.”
Peterson also noted that Republican Party precinct committeemen and women met and elected Marty Holt as the new register of deeds. The recommendation has been sent to Gov. Laura Kelly.
• Heard from Peterson that County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf planned to speak at a Dickinson County Economic Development Corp. meeting about the continuation of the county’s sales tax initiative used exclusively to fund road and bridge projects.
The half-cent sales tax was approved by voters in 2014 and will be on the ballot this November for re-approval.
Peterson said the sales tax has been vitally important to the county, allowing the road and bridge department to tackle numerous projects they would not have had the money to do otherwise.
