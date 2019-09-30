Plans to build additional duplexes on property owned by the Brown Memorial Foundation, 1974 Hawk Road, mean that roads built to reach the new housing units need a name.
During Thursday’s meeting, Dickinson County Commissioners approved three new road names that correspond to the county’s 911 naming system. With several duplexes now being planned on the property known as Brown’s Park, that means multiple addresses, said County Administrator Brad Homman.
“We have been able to get along up until this point, but with roads that transverse across their little piece of property, these are all naming lanes,” Homman said. “In our addressing scheme a lane indicates a private property road that’s open to the public so it has to be within the addressing scheme of the county.”
Commissioners approved a resolution naming the new roads Hazel Lane, Henry Lane and 1974 Lane.
A public hearing regarding the construction of additional duplexes at Brown’s Park is set for Thursday.
As part of the naming resolution, the commission designated GIS (Geographic Information System) as the department responsible for addressing assignments.
When the county implemented the 911 emergency phone system in the early 1990s, old road names were changed to an established pattern based on the alphabet and numerical order.
While examining the original resolution authorizing the addressing scheme, Homman noticed the resolution declared the 911 director as the official to assign addresses.
“It was back when the city of Abilene did dispatching and the 911 director worked for them and (the person) put that all together. Over the years that has changed — obviously that was before we had GIS — and the last several years GIS has done all addressing on the map,” Homman explained.
AC fails at CA office
Early last week an air conditioning compressor failed at the county attorney’s (CA) office, east of the courthouse. It was one of three compressors on the building and Homman said staff thinks it was an original unit.
He directed staff to replace the unit “in the cheapest manner we could, being as that building is only going to exist for another 18 months to two years.
“We need to keep them (CA department) comfortable,” he said.
After the new jail is built, renovation work will begin on the existing courthouse, and once office space is ready, the CA staff will be there and the current CA building will be demolished.
This was the second week in a row for an air conditioning problem at a county facility. The previous week, the chiller on a compressor at the courthouse failed. Luckily, that was a fairly easy fix, repaired after an AC contractor was able to get a barrel in an engine working.
Old and failing systems were one of many problems that led to the current building project underway at the courthouse.
Budget hearing redo
Commissioners announced they will hold a second public hearing on the 2020 county budget at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 17. When the budget was published in July, a couple numbers were transposed amounting to about a $9 difference, Homman said.
The budget was re-published in the Friday, Sept. 27, edition of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
“It was an honest mistake on behalf of the newspaper, so we’ll get it taken care of,” Homman said, noting that government transparency is important. “It didn’t amount to much as far as a dollar amount, but it does amount to an inconsistency.”
Other matters
• Chairman Lynn Peterson said commissioners heard from Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton, who told them during a work session that the county has issued 57 building permits, which include nine single family dwellings and a duplex.
• Homman said a Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties inspector had inspected the transfer station, hazardous household waste area and highway shop and found only one area needing to be corrected: an outdated bottle of water at an eye wash station.
“There are dozens and dozens of things they go through and check, and that was the only thing, so that was positive,” he said.
The commission also:
• Approved changes to two county policies regarding equal opportunity employment. One concerns the nature of employment, specifically that the county is an “at will” employer with no implied contract with any employee; and the second updates wording to include gender identity, based on federal law.
• Heard from Homman that he had been asked to help interview potential candidates for the Saline County Commission;
• Heard from Peterson they had received a letter from Chuck Scott, executive director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corp., thanking commissioners for supporting festivals in the county.
The commission earlier this summer delegated DCEDC the task of reviewing applications from the smaller cities that hold festivals and then awarding funds to those cities.
In previous years, the money was used to market Dickinson County at the Kansas Sampler Festival to promote tourism, but after the Sampler was discontinued, the commission decided to give the money to the smaller cities because the festivals are a form of tourism.
“There are six applicants that will receive a funded request of $4,550 and it looks like another one or two that will be a part of it,” Peterson said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
