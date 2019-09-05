It would be a “pleasant surprise” for Dickinson County if it is awarded damages from drug companies for the opioid epidemic, County Counselor Doug Thompson said last week.
He reported at the Dickinson County Commission meeting that late last month a judge in Oklahoma ruled that Johnson & Johnson had intentionally played down the danger and oversold the benefits of opioids.
The judge ordered the drug company to pay $572 million in the first trial for the destruction wrought by the prescription painkillers.
“It is a test case to see what is the anticipated results of litigation. The test case came in twice what the drug companies anticipated,” he said. “Once they have a series of test cases across the nation that may help both sides decided what is the (dollar) worth of the cases.”
While Dickinson County isn’t associated with the Oklahoma case, it is involved in similar litigation.
“There are a number of cases that will set the standard for what the drug companies would realistically believe the financial risk they would have if they went to trial,” Thompson said. “We’re working on that.”
Thompsons said Dickinson County may be the only county in Kansas involved in litigation.
“Dickinson County was very aggressive in the early stages of this. We hooked up with a group that has a number of cases,” he said.
In May the commission approved allowing Bertram & Graf, LLC, in Kansas City, Mo., and Skikos Crawford Skikos & Joseph, LLP of San Francisco, Calif. to represent the county.
The county is now in the process of preparing its documents, at no extra expense to the county.
“We have to be able to say, here’s our potential damages. We don’t put a dollar amount on it at this state. What we do is gather the facts based on population, based upon the pharmacies, the number of deaths from it,” Thompson said.
He said the allegation is that the pharmaceuticals contributed to the addiction.
“We feel as though people within the county have received prescriptions and become dependent upon, and in some cases suffered damages whether that is loss of life or other things,” he said.
He said it has the appearance that this was intentional by the drug companies.
“They fostered the problem by encouraging doctors to prescribe and the drug by itself can be very addictive.” he said. “If that is the case, we are out to protect the interest of the citizens of the county. If the county has suffered some expense in this, that is what we are seeking to address.”
