Note: This is the first of a two-part story regarding the Oct. 22 county commission meeting where members faced questions from two county residents regarding policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. This installment deals with comments made by Laurie “Megan” Armstrong, a rural Abilene woman who has mounted a write-in campaign for the District 3 commission seat currently held by Incumbent Craig Chamberlin.
Dickinson County resident Laurie “Megan” Armstrong told county commissioners on Thursday that their silence when faced with accusations made against the county health officer’s “harassing” tactics implies they support the behavior.
Armstrong, who declared herself a write-in candidate for the District 3 Commission seat last week, said that County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes has threatened businesses, churches and others with closure if they do not require the wearing of face masks.
Much like a trial, Armstrong presented her “case,” citing situations that have occurred over the last few months. She talked about the role of a county health officer as dictated by Kansas law and said that Holmes’ “harassment” is beyond the “rules and responsibilities” that define his role.
“So you sit here and you save face and you defend Dr. Holmes’ actions,” Armstrong told commissioners. “So it’s safe to infer — and you can correct me if I’m wrong — that the commissioners fully support and are complicit in his actions of harassing churches and businesses.”
She said the commission had failed to respond to numerous county residents who have sent emails, letters and called them about Holmes and other situations.
Following the exchange, Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said some of the situations —many which occurred months ago — have already been addressed and what is important now is how the county moves forward.
“You’ve kind of done a shotgun approach and taken a lot of potshots and hit a lot of things,” Peterson said.
He realizes people “have a right to do what they want” and the mask issue and other COVID-related actions are controversial.
“There is a need for emotional intelligence to try to consider the facts and try to find out what the greatest good is,” Peterson said.
The case
Armstrong presented a long list of incidents/observations, including:
• An Oct. 12 Topeka Capital Journal article that quoted Solomon Mayor Hunter McMillen as saying Holmes has threatened Solomon businesses with shut-down if they “don’t mask up.”
Later in the meeting, County Administrator Brad Homman — who is a Solomon resident and member of the Solomon Public Schools Board of Education — responded by saying McMillen’s comments are not accurate, particularly since McMillen is quoted in the article as saying Solomon has not had any cases of COVID-19 so there was no reason for Holmes to be involved.
However, Homman said Solomon has had positive cases of COVID-19 that McMillen does not know about.
“He hasn’t been involved in it. He wouldn’t know,” Homman said. “Because we do have and have had cases in Solomon.”
• Armstrong said she has received calls from people who spoke to the commission about Holmes’ behavior only to have the doctor confront them.
“Dr. Holmes has taken it on his own to call them after the meeting and told them ‘you shouldn’t have gone to those commission meetings; you should have come to me’,” Armstrong said. “I’m pretty sure that’s not how government works. If somebody has an issue with the mandate or ordinance you have approved from Governor Kelly, they have every right to come to this podium and speak their mind, email or call you.”
• Armstrong said the county’s reporting of the current COVID situation (released three times a week on the county’s website and on Facebook) is “useless” because it needs to include how many active cases there are, how many have been hospitalized, how many cases are severe, how many are in ICU and if the hospital is overwhelmed.
Later in the meeting, Peterson responded by saying the county could put out “voluminous” amounts of data; however, County Administrator Homman cannot spend all of his time on Covid because he has to oversee all county departments.
• Armstrong said the people who really want to tell commissioners what is going on — teachers, law enforcement and business owners — will not do so because they fear retribution by job loss or community backlash. She named a local business owner who spoke against Abilene’s proposed mask ordinance during an Abilene City Commission meeting only to be bashed later online.
The commissioners —none of whom are on Facebook —are unaware of the “pulse of the county,” she said.
She told commissioners people are smart enough to “read and understand” and they look to the commission for guidance “because you are smart people but that doesn’t mean you are making smart decisions.”
• People in the medical field also fear speaking up, she said. Many have seen nursing home residents “wilt away” and deteriorate because they cannot have actual interaction with family, referring to policies that restrict visitation.
People have been put in difficult real life situations but the commission merely “stands by” and fails to make any significant change or give reasons behind the policies in place, she said.
No replies
Armstrong asked commissioners to explain their thoughts about Holmes’ actions and said she had only seen “one email” from Commissioner Craig Chamberlin that stated the emails received by the commission did not warrant a response.
Chamberlin told Armstrong she was taking that “out of context” because he was replying to about 10 or 12 emails from people who were cutting and pasting “something out of a paper” with the same information and the people who sent it had not asked for a response.
“Do we have to request a response to get one?” Armstrong asked.
Chamberlin said it appeared those emails were giving the commission information.
“I told the other two commissioners I didn’t think it was something we needed to respond to. I’m sorry about that,” Chamberlin said.
Look forward
Peterson said incidents that happened in the past should not be the central theme when solving a problem.
Armstrong agreed that was a valid point.
Peterson related he had been contacted several times by an Abilene resident “rehashing” things until they agreed it is important to concentrate on “where we are right now and how are we going to step forward.
“We’re not trying to erase what took place, but I think, on anything, you want to find resolution, find direction and solve problems, you better start where you’re at right now and what you are going to do tomorrow,” Peterson said.
