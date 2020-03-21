Gatherings have been limited to no more than 10 people in Dickinson County.
County Health Officer Brian Holmes signed the order Friday afternoon.
“COMES NOW Dr. Brian Holmes, MD, Dickinson County Health Officer and does hereby state that in order to minimize the potential impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) no mass gatherings are permitted in Dickinson County whereby there will be in excess of 10 people until further notice of this office. A mass gathering as used in this order means any planned or spontaneous public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together a large number of people in the same space,” the order reads.
County Administrator Brad Hommann said the order included weddings and funerals, which were exempt from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s order last week.
Friday’s order did list 10 exemptions.
- Hospitals, medical facilities and pharmacies.
- Long term care and assisted living facilities.
- Retail food establishments (grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, farmers markets). Restaurants, bars, clubs, and food pantries shall be limited to drive in or carry out service only. NO dine in service will be allowed.
- Child care locations, residential care centers and group homes.
- Hotels and motels (as long as restaurant and bar guidelines are followed).
- Law enforcement, jails, and correctional facilities.
- Any facility being used by a government in response to a natural disaster.
- Manufacturing, processing, distribution and production facilities.
- Office spaces and government service centers.
- Public transportation as long as social distancing measures are followed (preserve social distancing of 6 feet).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.