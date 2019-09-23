Moving utilities at the courthouse in preparation for the new jail construction project still is underway.
County Administrator Brad Homman said the process is going “as well as can be expected” and workers are about ready to begin boring underneath Buckeye Avenue so electrical utilities can be connected.
“Once that’s done and they get the utilities coming in on the north side here in a temporary fashion, then they’ll be able to remove the power lines to the east,” Homman told commissioners Thursday. “Then the work site can progress from there.
“Things are going rather well, although it seems as though it’s a little slow,” he added.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked if a county representative is keeping an eye on things to look out for the county’s interests.
“If a line is supposed to be buried 4 feet deep, we need to verify it’s a 4 foot depth. I’m using that as an example,” Chamberlin said.
Homman said that Chancy Smith, emergency management director who also oversees all county facilities, is checking the work being done on a daily basis.
Homman also is checking in every couple days with Project Manager Tom Shirack of Loyd Builders, the firm serving as construction manager at risk.
The county has received its first voucher for the jail project from Loyd Builders for approximately $300,000 that included electronics down payments, designs and other items.
Chamberlin asked if the voucher was for materials the county is going to receive.
Homman said it was for materials, services and some labor costs.
“Loyd Builders requires that whenever a contractor sends them a bill for materials they have on hand, they (Loyd) require a photograph of it as well as the invoice to prove it is actually where it’s located,” Homman said. “They do a good job making sure everything is documented.”
“Loyd Builders has a lot of risk there, too, if they’re not doing a good job,” Chamberlin said.
Homman said Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf had completed the draw down from financial institutions where money from the bond sale had been invested until it was time for construction to start. Now funds will be on available as vouchers start to come in.
AC goes out
Temperatures on the second floor of the courthouse were a little toasty Wednesday before repairs were completed on the air conditioning system.
“We learned very rapidly the air conditioning at the courthouse had failed and when we went to troubleshoot it, the compressor — the chiller outside had a split line, leaked all the refrigerant out and shut down,” Homman said.
A contractor came in and was able to get one barrel (engine) working, getting the cooling system up and running.
“That’s just another indication that we’re dealing with very old equipment. We had hoped to limp through it … but we didn’t make it. Luckily, it was just a pipe and not the actual compressor,” Homman said.
Plans are to install new air conditioning during the courthouse remodel, which will be done after the new jail is built.
“We got it (air conditioning) back on (Wednesday) and it was only a couple hours of discomfort for the staff here in the building,” Homman said.
Other items
In other matters, the commission:
• Heard from Homman that Abrasive Blast had submitted paper work requesting a tax exemption. The public hearing is set for Oct. 17.
• Voted to assign Commissioner Chamberlin as the voting delegate during the upcoming KWORCC (Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties) annual meeting. Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson will be the alternate.
• Heard from Peterson that County Appraiser Bruce Wright had visited with commissioners during work session and Wright explained what his office does “procedurally.”
Peterson said the commission had received a letter from the Kansas Department of Revenue that determined the appraiser’s office was “substantially in compliance” based on statistics the state had reviewed.
“They have statistical performance standards,” Peterson said. “We’ve met those standards and that’s important as far as the county is concerned. We do want accurate information and they have certain margins they take into account for that.”
• Heard from Homman that a bridge project south of Hope on Oat Road is progressing well and the “H-piling” has been driven.
