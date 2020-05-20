Representatives of Kansas’ First Congressional District have been dominantly conservative Republicans.
Tracey Mann, seeking that Republican nomination, will fit that mold if elected in November.
Mann of Salina stopped in Abilene last week on his media tour, visiting towns in the Big First, a district that stretches from the Colorado border east to Manhattan.
In the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House, Mann claimed to be the most conservative candidate.
He served as a board member of the conservative Kansas Chamber of Commerce.
He said he is pro life, pro ag, pro gun and pro Trump.
“I think life starts at conception and should be protected,” he said “I think the Second Amendment says what it means. It needs to be protected. I think there is no question that (President) Donald Trump is the right person to lead the United States of America.”
He supported the trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, with Japan and phase 1 with China.
“With COVID, what is our relationship with China moving forward? I don’t think anyone really knows,” he said. “I do think, big picture, the future of agriculture needs to be trade.”
Mann said his background is politics has been limited. He spent most of his career as a small businessman and commercial real estate agent in Salina.
He was Kansas State University’s student body president and was briefly the lieutenant governor of Kansas.
He said, with U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall vacating the Big First to run for the U.S. Senate, he decided to run for the open seat.
Mann grew up on a farm in Western Kansas and has been endorsed by the Kansas Farm Bureau.
He said he would gladly serve on the House ag committee.
“Agriculture is such an important industry in the Big First district of Kansas,” Mann said.
Mann said there are a lot of issues facing the agriculture industry right now.
His top five include:
• Low commodity prices;
• Trade barriers;
• Burdensome regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and others;
• Access to health care;
• Gaps in rural broadband.
Issues
“All of those were issues before COVID but COVID has come along and made all of those things worse,” Mann said. “Commodity prices are even lower than they were. The livestock markets are in disarray. Trade barriers are worse. I think COVID has really highlighted challenges with health care.”
He said with the home school and working from home, gaps were found in internet service.
Mann said he is a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and his philosophies of opening back up the economy.
“We need to get back to work,” he said. “This one size fits none isn’t the right step. It doesn’t work. It needs to be a local decision but it’s time to reopen the economy and get back to normal.”
Mann said he does not support the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare, or Medicare for all.
“Nationalized health care is not the direction we want to go,” he said.
He supports border security and building a wall between the United States and Mexico.
“I’m for legal immigration,” he said. “We need to have a working system that provides a mechanism for people coming to this country and do jobs and many of them are in agriculture and in Western Kansas.”
Normal
Mann said things will get back to normal, especially in rural communities.
“I think we are going to get back to normal, especially in the Big First,” he said. “Basically, we have been impacting the many to protect the few. I think as we have more testing, we will be able to transition to impacting the few to protest the many. Testing is the key.
“I love meeting with people. I love going to coffee shops. We can’t do that right now,” he said.
Other candidates in the Republican primary for the Big First district include Finney County Commissioner Bill Clifford and state Rep. Troy Waymaster. Democratic primary candidates include Kali Barnett, Christy Davis and Brandon Williams.
