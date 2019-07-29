Some of the people instrumental in bringing Dickinson County’s new jail project to fruition are expected to say a few words during the ground breaking ceremony set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 on the east side of the courthouse, 109 E. First Street.
County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners during their July 25 meeting the short program will include a welcome and comments from Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson, remarks from county and judicial officials and representatives from Goldberg Group Architects and Loyd Builders.
The ceremony is expected to last approximately 20 minutes.
Homman said several people have asked when Court Street will be closed. While an exact date is not known, Homman said people will know when the fences are erected.
The new jail addition will be built on the east side of the courthouse and will extend into what is currently known as Court Street. Earlier this year, the Abilene City Commission approved the vacation of Court Street.
A few updates
Thursday’s commission meeting was short with Homman providing updates on a number of different matters, including:
• Dump truck repair — The Freightliner dealer in Salina was given the go-ahead to repair the county-owned dump truck that was damaged in a accident at the APAC Shears plant east of Abilene near the county’s transfer station. The accident occurred when an APAC employee backed a loader at a high rate of speed into the county dump truck as it was being loaded with hot asphalt.
“Since APAC is paying the bill, we told Freightliner to begin repairing it,” Homman said, noting it would take approximately three weeks. The county’s Road and Bridge is short on trucks and the vehicle is needed.
“We feel that truck has a lot of life left in it if it’s repaired properly,” he said.
If the truck had been turned over to insurance, the KCAMP (Kansas County Association Multi-line Pool) adjustor would have totaled it; however, county officials did not want to total it because the truck is relatively new with low mileage. Also, since the vehicle had already been equipped with a snow plow, sand and salt spreader and the necessary hydraulics and electrical equipment to operate that equipment it would have cost a considerable amount of money to reinstall those items on a new vehicle.
• Enterprise-Detroit sewer project — Homman said he and County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf planned to attend a community meeting in Enterprise July 25 updating residents in both communities about the joint sewer project.
“They’ve decided to utilize some revenue Enterprise will be paying for user fees to lower the Detroit resident’s bill,” Homman said. “Hopefully, it will be well-received and what is left will cut their (Detroit) residents’ note down to 20 to 25 years.”
• Road/bridge projects — Crews have started paving 1400 Avenue from Kansas Highway 15 to Eden Road on the west side, then will move to the east side;
— The tube installation project in the 1200 block of 3200 Avenue is completed;
— Four tubes that were washed out during May flooding have been replaced; and
— Shoulder work on some roads washed out a second time during a second round of flooding in early July will be completed as soon as possible after paving projects are completed and summer mowing is ongoing.
“That seems to be a never-ending job,” Homman said.
• Letter to Legislators — Commission Chairman Peterson said he would like Homman to write to U.S. Congressmen who represent the county seeking help for local famers to pay for the repair of dikes, levies and other structures damaged by the May and July floods.
Peterson said a couple farmers have visited with him about the damaged structures.
“They need more help than what the county can do,” Peterson said. “I’m suggesting we write a letter of support for them to raise awareness.”
Homman was asked to draft a letter and bring it back to the commission for their approval.
• Commissioner comments — Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said he attended a meeting of the Talmage Association and heard discussion about plans to close Fair Road at a later time while a bridge damaged by flooding is replaced and also talked a little about the county’s budget process;
— Commissioner Ron Roller said he had the opportunity to participate in the Tri-County Fair in Herington and that he was “concerned about what’s going on” with the fair.
“I’d like to sit down and talk about that a little more with folks out there,” Roller said. “I’d sure like to give a lot of support to them and make sure that’s a successful operation and they do good.”
— Peterson said he attended the monthly Military Affairs Breakfast in Junction City which is a community partnership with Fort Riley, Junction City and surrounding communities. He said the speaker was a military spouse whose husband was killed while serving in Afghanistan. A movie is being filmed about the incident.
“She had an interesting story. We have a great appreciation and honor for the military, what they do and the sacrifices they make,” Peterson said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
