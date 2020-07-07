A COVID-19 test that will take about one hour to get results is in the process of being certified at Memorial Health System.
It will take about four weeks to get operational, said Harold Courtois, chief executive officer for Memorial Health.
He said four tests can be run in about one hour, up to 40 in a 10-hour-day.
“We are pretty excited about it. The only drawback for us is that we can only run four tests at a time,” he said. “I wish we could do them faster. There isn’t anyone out there that runs these instruments that can do them faster than what we are going to be able to do.”
Testing at LabCorp now has gone from 48 hours to four to five days before results are reported.
“It’s getting harder and harder to get tests done,” Courtois said.
Fortunate
Courtois said the Abilene hospital is fortunate to even have the Cepheid which tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Most health care facilities will be receiving the testing equipment in September.
“People are asking, ‘How the heck did you get this instrument?’ We said we have a relationship with McKesson and we are able to order it,” Courtois said. “They have a relationship with the Cepheid instrument.”
Donations
Cost of the $43,000 instrument was through donations by the Jeffcoat Foundation, Community Foundation, Pinnacle Bank and three individuals that wish to remain anonymous.
Currently, because of the long wait for test results, patients are being treated and going through surgery without being tested.
“We just have everybody gown and PPP to the maximum extent because they need surgery. Even if we tested them and they tested positive and they needed surgery, we’d do the same things,” he said.
However, in the future, those people could be tested.
He said with the test, a positive is 100 percent predictive of the virus.
“So that is a good thing,” he said
The negative tests are 75 percent accurate.
“Negatives don’t always mean that you don’t have it. It just means you are not detecting the material,” he said.
He said persons showing symptoms who get a negative response test, should test again in five days and again in 10.
Courtois said a cost of the Cepheid test has not been established but could be around $100 which could be covered by insurance.
Memorial Health can also test for antibodies with an Ortho Vitros 7600 which is being run now.
“If someone feels like they had it a couple months or so ago and got better, they can always have their doctor order an antibody test,” Courtois said. “The antibody test will tell you that you were or were not previously exposed to COVID-19 in the past.”
That cost is $50.
“I know some of the people who thought they had COVID-19 and tested negative,” he said.
However, he said, having the virus does not guarantee immunity in the future.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
