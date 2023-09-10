CLAY CENTER – Senior running back Brody Hayes scored three touchdowns Friday night as the Clay Center Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing 61-0 victory over the Chapman Fighting Irish.
Hayes rushed for 196 yards on seven carries with a rushing score and he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Cole Pladson for another score. His third touchdown came after returning a 93-yard kick to the endzone.
Clay Center busted out for 20 points in the opening period and led 34-0 at halftime before scoring 27 points in the shortened second half.
Pladson passed for 66 yards and two scores, and he ran for a touchdown while picking up 34 yards on the ground. Junior Owen Craig caught a scoring pass from Pladson to go along Hayes’ scoring catch.
The Tigers rushed for 272 yards with three scores. Hayes, Pladson and sophomore Caiben Schaffner each scored by rushing the ball. Eisaac Girton had 47 yards, Craig 42 yards, Shaffner 22 and two others accounted for 21 yards in the contest.
Chapman quarterback Kelan Gruver completed three of seven passes for 53 yards. On the ground, the Irish rushed for 155 yards with Ben Francis leading the way with 46 yards on 12 carries. Senior Aiden Whitley was held to 34 yards on eight carries. Cooper Lewis accounted for 29 yards, while Kaicen DeWeese had 18 yards and Levi Williams 15. Lewis caught two passes for 49 yards.
The Tiger defense turned the ball over three times by forcing three Chapman fumbles. Senior Braylon Berry recorded three and a half sacks with Paxton Ryals accounting for the other half sack of the Chapman ball carrier. The Tigers also had three tackles for loss with senior Tucker Jackson leading the way with nine total tackles. Ryals also blocked an Irish punt.
Defensively for Chapman, Cade Hanney finished with seven tackles and Ondre Miles had five.
Clay Center travels to Abilene while Chapman faces Marysville on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.