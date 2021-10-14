APAC Shears, Inc. along with Bar S Construction, both of Salina, will be performing street construction and paving work for the City of Abilene starting Friday, Oct. 15. Early stages of this work, over the next two weeks, will be primarily at intersections and alley entrances. Areas affected will be the 1200-1600 blocks of West First Street, the 500-600 blocks of North West Sixth Street, 400-600 blocks of North Mulberry Street, and the intersections of North East 12th and Olive and Campbell Streets. At these sites, pavement will be removed and replaced. Temporary street closures from this construction are expected to last for between seven and 10 days, once work has been initiated. Following this work, mainline asphalt surface milling and inlay work will follow. There will be more details and notifications from the City of Abilene prior to work starting on this project.
City of Abilene to begin street work Friday
