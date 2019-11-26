A free pantry offered by an Abilene church is stocked daily and visited every day for people of all ages.
Abilene’s First United Methodist Church offers a Little Free Pantry available to the public on Cedar Street just north of Sixth Street.
The Little Free Pantry began over a year ago as an outreach project for the church. The church was then approached about participation and support by Willowdale 4-H Club, Newbern Wide Awake 4-H Club and Abilene Junior League.
Besides contributions to the pantry by these organizations and those attending First United Methodist Church, individuals from the community have also donated to the project.
According to co-Pastor John Collins, church members initiated the free pantry after identifying a need in the community.
“This idea was presented, and we decided to go ahead with it. Our church members have embraced this project and donate regularly,” he said. “Although this is a ministry of the church, anyone can contribute by simply leaving items in the Little Free Pantry. There is definitely a need in our community.
“Once last winter when it was bitterly cold and streets and sidewalks were covered with ice and snow, I saw someone ride their bike to the Little Free Pantry to get food. That individual would not have been out in the cold if it wasn’t a necessity,” he said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the free pantry may do so. Items that are accepted include canned meat, soup, canned fruit and vegetables, breakfast and granola bars, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and sauce, peanut butter, jelly, saltine crackers and ramen. If making a donation, remember that the Little Free Pantry is little.
Anyone with questions may contact the church at 263-2623.
