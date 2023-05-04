Minneapolis V/JV Track Meet 2023

Results for Abilene JV and Chapman V and JV. (Top 6)

 

Boys V 100M

Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 1st, 11.31

Gage Picking, Chapman, 3rd, 11.40

Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 4th, 11.50

Boys JV 100M

Kameron Krogman, Chapman, 1st, 11.77

Kellen Signer, Abilene, 2nd, 12.08

Sean Cole, Chapman, 4th, 12.17

Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 5th, 12.30

Joe Nicks, Abilene, 6th, 12.34

Boys V 200M

Ian Suther, Chapman, 1st, 23.52

Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 4th, 23.63

Boys JV 200M

Kameron Krogman, Chapman, 1st, 24.59

Sean Cole, Chapman, 3rd, 25.48

Boys V 400M

Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st, 52.46

Boys JV 400M

Justin Blocker, Chapman, 3rd, 58.02

Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 5th, 59.44

Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 6th, 59.65

Boys V 800M

Darren Klukas, Chapman, 1st, 2:04.71

Seth Crouse, Chapman, 2nd, 2:11.39

Boys JV 800M

Braden Short, Abilene, 2nd, 2:19.75

Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 3rd, 2:20.01

Ethan Calovich, Chapman, 4th, 2:23.46

Sam Morland, Chapman, 5th, 2:26.91

Boys V 1600M

Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 5th, 5:07.23

Boys JV 1600M

Jack Hunter, Abilene, 1st, 5:06.07

Braden Short, Abilene, 2nd, 5:08.59

Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 3rd, 5:16.31

Boys V 3200M

Derek Klukas, Chapman, 1st, 10:44

Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 5th, 11:25.64

 

Boys JV 3200M

Jack Hunter, Abilene, 2nd, 11:14.99

Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 3rd, 11:40.19

Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 4th, 11:40.76

Boys JV 110M Hurdles

Aiden Woods, Abilene, 2nd, 21.12

Carter Rock, Chapman, 3rd, 21.43

Jason Mader, Chapman, 4th, 22.47

Boys JV 300M Hurdles

Aiden Woods, Abilene, 1st, 49.86

Carter Rock, Chapman, 2nd, 50.12

Jason Mader, Chapman, 4th, 56.32

Riggin Kuntz, Chapman, 5th, 56.76

Boys JV 4x100M Relay

Abilene, 1st, 47.24 (Nicks, Woods, Cuba, Weishaar)

Chapman, 2nd, 47.39 (Curtis, Hall, Vanmeter, Krogman)

Boys V 4x400M Realy

Chapman, 2nd, 3:33.12 (Sommer, Picking, Elliott, Darren Klukas)

Boys JV 4x400M Relay

Chapman, 1st, 3:53.95 (Blocker, Clark, Gaither, Wisner-Mclane)

Abilene, 3rd, 4:06.54 (Short, Nicks, Weishaar, Woods)

Boys V 4x800M Relay

Chapman, 1st, 8:39.70 (Elliott, Dereck Klukas, Crouse, Clark)

Boys JV 4x800M Relay

Abilene, 1st, 9:23.98 (Gonzales, Hunter, Weishaar, Woodworth)

Chapman, 2nd, 9:54.20 (Calovich, Morland, Wyma, Brabender)

Boys V Shot Put

Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 4th, 42-01.50

Boys V Discus

Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 4th, 126-09

Boys JV Discus

Marshall Boggs, Chapman, 4th, 96-04

Jacob Gfeller, Chapman, 5th, 95-05.50

Boys V Javelin

Ian Suther, Chapman, 5th, 132-03

Boys V High Jump

CJ Holm, Chapman, 1st, 6-04

Boys JV High Jump

Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 1st, 5-02

Carter Rock, Chapman, 2nd, 5-02

Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 6th, 4-10

Boys JV Pole Vault

Ethan Calovich, Chapman, 4th, 8-06

Boys V Long Jump

Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 1st, 20-11.50

Gage Picking, Chapman, 4th, 17-01

Boys JV Long Jump

Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 1st, 17-03

Kellen Signer, Abilene, 5th, 16-01.50

Boys V Triple Jump

Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 2nd, 39-07.75

Boys JV Triple Jump

Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 1st, 36-08.50

Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 2nd, 35-10.75

Girls V 100M

Hailey Litzinger, Chapman, 1st, 13.01

Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 5th, 13.66

Girls JV 100M

Caitlin Webb, Abilene, 2nd, 13.97

Adelle Lane, Chapman, 4th, 14.28

Girls V 200M

Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 5th, 28.63

Girls JV 200M

Caitlin Webb, Abilene, 3rd, 29.76

Girls V 400M

Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd, 1:03.41

Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 3rd, 1:05.94

Keira Jones, Chapman, 5th, 1:08.98

Girls JV 400M

Makenna Stover, Abilene, 2nd, 1:10.70

Avery Baer, Chapman, 3rd, 1:11.23

Girls V 800M

Jade Beary, Chapman, 3rd, 2:37.80

Paisly Jaderborg-Deweese, Chapman, 6th, 2:47.85

Girls JV 800M

Taya Rowley, Chapman, 5th, 3:02.15

Girls V 1600M

Hailey Briggs, Chapman, 5th, 6:25.22

Girls JV 1600M

Autumn Robertson, Abilene, 4th, 6:55.81

Girls JV 3200M

Reese, Jackson, Abilene, 3rd, 16:56.78

Girls JV 100M Hurdles

Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 1st, 20.21

Aleena Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 20.59

Girls V 300M Hurdles

Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 48.61

Girls JV 300M Hurdles

Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 1st, 57.64

Aleena Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 57.64

Girls V 4x100M Relay

Chapman, 1st, 51.69 (Bliss, Wehrmeister, Elliott, Litzinger)

Girls JV 4x100M Relay

Abilene, 1st, 58.05 (Watson, Stover, Hylton, Webb)

Chapman, 2nd, 59,26 (Bryan, Crane, Buckley, Lane)

Girls V 4x400M Relay

Chapman, 2nd, 4:14.26 (Frieze, Bliss, Wehrmeister, Baer)

Girls JV 4x400M Relay

Abilene, 2nd, 5:01.34 (Watson, Hylton, Stover, Webb)

Chapman, 3rd, 5:19.58 (Gentry, Crane, Obermeyer, Whitehair)

Girls V 4x800M Relay

Chapman, 1st, 10:36.80 (Beary, Jaderborg, Jones, Briggs)

Girls JV 4x800M Relay

Chapman, 1st, 12:45.03 (Rowley, Whitehair, Thurlow, Thurlow)

Girls V Shot Put

Ashleigh Long, Chapman, 1st, 36-01.00

Gretchen Hill, Chapman, 2nd, 34-01.50

Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 4th, 31-06

Girls JV Shot Put

Ciara Edwards, Abilene, 2nd, 29-09.50

Girls V Discus

Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 6th, 90-02.00

Girls JV Discus

Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 3rd, 91-01.00

Girls V Javelin

Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 6th, 99-06

Girls JV Javelin

Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 6th, 81-11.00

Girls V High Jump

Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 2nd, 4-10

Girls JV High Jump

Avery Baer, Chapman, 2nd, 4-10

Nora Kvacik, Chapman, 3rd, 4-06

Adelle Lane, Chapman, 4th, 4-04

Girls V Pole Vault

Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 8-06

Girls JV Pole Vault

Gracie Hylton, Abilene, T-1st, 7-00

Anna Bryan, Chapman, T-1st, 7-00

Taya Rowley, Chapman, 4th, 7-00

Reese Jackson, Abilene, 6th, 6-06

Girls V Long Jump

Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 3rd, 15-05.50

Girls JV Long Jump

Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 1st, 12-10.50

Girls V Triple Jump

Maya Kikrpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 34-11.50

Girls JV Triple Jump

Makeena Stover, Abilene, 3rd, 29-00.00

Team Scores:

Girls Varsity

Chapman 129, Clay Center 101, Smoky Valley 93, Concordia 76, Minneapolis 61, Smith Center 41, Beloit 16, St. John’s 14.

Girls JV

Chapman 103, Abilene 89, St. John’s 65, Beloit 55, Minneapolis 48, Sacred Heart 28, Clay Center 26, Republic County 19, Smoky Valley 18, Southeast of Saline 16, Smith Center 8.

Boys Varsity

Chapman 118, Smith Center 86, Smoky Valley 74, Minneapolis 71, Concordia 55, St. John’s 28, Clay Center 22, Southeast of Saline 10, Ellsworth 1.

Boys JV

Chapman 133, Abilene 96, Clay Center 82, Southeast of Saline 54, Minneapolis 35, St. John’s 26, Smoky Valley 22, Smith Center 16, Concordia 8, Sacred Heart 3, Republic County 1.

 

