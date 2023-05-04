Minneapolis V/JV Track Meet 2023
Results for Abilene JV and Chapman V and JV. (Top 6)
Boys V 100M
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 1st, 11.31
Gage Picking, Chapman, 3rd, 11.40
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 4th, 11.50
Boys JV 100M
Kameron Krogman, Chapman, 1st, 11.77
Kellen Signer, Abilene, 2nd, 12.08
Sean Cole, Chapman, 4th, 12.17
Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 5th, 12.30
Joe Nicks, Abilene, 6th, 12.34
Boys V 200M
Ian Suther, Chapman, 1st, 23.52
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 4th, 23.63
Boys JV 200M
Kameron Krogman, Chapman, 1st, 24.59
Sean Cole, Chapman, 3rd, 25.48
Boys V 400M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st, 52.46
Boys JV 400M
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 3rd, 58.02
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 5th, 59.44
Jensen Woodworth, Abilene, 6th, 59.65
Boys V 800M
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 1st, 2:04.71
Seth Crouse, Chapman, 2nd, 2:11.39
Boys JV 800M
Braden Short, Abilene, 2nd, 2:19.75
Adam Weishaar, Abilene, 3rd, 2:20.01
Ethan Calovich, Chapman, 4th, 2:23.46
Sam Morland, Chapman, 5th, 2:26.91
Boys V 1600M
Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 5th, 5:07.23
Boys JV 1600M
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 1st, 5:06.07
Braden Short, Abilene, 2nd, 5:08.59
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 3rd, 5:16.31
Boys V 3200M
Derek Klukas, Chapman, 1st, 10:44
Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 5th, 11:25.64
Boys JV 3200M
Jack Hunter, Abilene, 2nd, 11:14.99
Hunter Taphorn, Chapman, 3rd, 11:40.19
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 4th, 11:40.76
Boys JV 110M Hurdles
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 2nd, 21.12
Carter Rock, Chapman, 3rd, 21.43
Jason Mader, Chapman, 4th, 22.47
Boys JV 300M Hurdles
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 1st, 49.86
Carter Rock, Chapman, 2nd, 50.12
Jason Mader, Chapman, 4th, 56.32
Riggin Kuntz, Chapman, 5th, 56.76
Boys JV 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 47.24 (Nicks, Woods, Cuba, Weishaar)
Chapman, 2nd, 47.39 (Curtis, Hall, Vanmeter, Krogman)
Boys V 4x400M Realy
Chapman, 2nd, 3:33.12 (Sommer, Picking, Elliott, Darren Klukas)
Boys JV 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 3:53.95 (Blocker, Clark, Gaither, Wisner-Mclane)
Abilene, 3rd, 4:06.54 (Short, Nicks, Weishaar, Woods)
Boys V 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 8:39.70 (Elliott, Dereck Klukas, Crouse, Clark)
Boys JV 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 9:23.98 (Gonzales, Hunter, Weishaar, Woodworth)
Chapman, 2nd, 9:54.20 (Calovich, Morland, Wyma, Brabender)
Boys V Shot Put
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 4th, 42-01.50
Boys V Discus
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 4th, 126-09
Boys JV Discus
Marshall Boggs, Chapman, 4th, 96-04
Jacob Gfeller, Chapman, 5th, 95-05.50
Boys V Javelin
Ian Suther, Chapman, 5th, 132-03
Boys V High Jump
CJ Holm, Chapman, 1st, 6-04
Boys JV High Jump
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 1st, 5-02
Carter Rock, Chapman, 2nd, 5-02
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 6th, 4-10
Boys JV Pole Vault
Ethan Calovich, Chapman, 4th, 8-06
Boys V Long Jump
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 1st, 20-11.50
Gage Picking, Chapman, 4th, 17-01
Boys JV Long Jump
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 1st, 17-03
Kellen Signer, Abilene, 5th, 16-01.50
Boys V Triple Jump
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 2nd, 39-07.75
Boys JV Triple Jump
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 1st, 36-08.50
Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 2nd, 35-10.75
Girls V 100M
Hailey Litzinger, Chapman, 1st, 13.01
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 5th, 13.66
Girls JV 100M
Caitlin Webb, Abilene, 2nd, 13.97
Adelle Lane, Chapman, 4th, 14.28
Girls V 200M
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 5th, 28.63
Girls JV 200M
Caitlin Webb, Abilene, 3rd, 29.76
Girls V 400M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd, 1:03.41
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 3rd, 1:05.94
Keira Jones, Chapman, 5th, 1:08.98
Girls JV 400M
Makenna Stover, Abilene, 2nd, 1:10.70
Avery Baer, Chapman, 3rd, 1:11.23
Girls V 800M
Jade Beary, Chapman, 3rd, 2:37.80
Paisly Jaderborg-Deweese, Chapman, 6th, 2:47.85
Girls JV 800M
Taya Rowley, Chapman, 5th, 3:02.15
Girls V 1600M
Hailey Briggs, Chapman, 5th, 6:25.22
Girls JV 1600M
Autumn Robertson, Abilene, 4th, 6:55.81
Girls JV 3200M
Reese, Jackson, Abilene, 3rd, 16:56.78
Girls JV 100M Hurdles
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 1st, 20.21
Aleena Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 20.59
Girls V 300M Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 48.61
Girls JV 300M Hurdles
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 1st, 57.64
Aleena Watson, Abilene, 2nd, 57.64
Girls V 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 51.69 (Bliss, Wehrmeister, Elliott, Litzinger)
Girls JV 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 58.05 (Watson, Stover, Hylton, Webb)
Chapman, 2nd, 59,26 (Bryan, Crane, Buckley, Lane)
Girls V 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 4:14.26 (Frieze, Bliss, Wehrmeister, Baer)
Girls JV 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 5:01.34 (Watson, Hylton, Stover, Webb)
Chapman, 3rd, 5:19.58 (Gentry, Crane, Obermeyer, Whitehair)
Girls V 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 10:36.80 (Beary, Jaderborg, Jones, Briggs)
Girls JV 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 12:45.03 (Rowley, Whitehair, Thurlow, Thurlow)
Girls V Shot Put
Ashleigh Long, Chapman, 1st, 36-01.00
Gretchen Hill, Chapman, 2nd, 34-01.50
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 4th, 31-06
Girls JV Shot Put
Ciara Edwards, Abilene, 2nd, 29-09.50
Girls V Discus
Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 6th, 90-02.00
Girls JV Discus
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 3rd, 91-01.00
Girls V Javelin
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 6th, 99-06
Girls JV Javelin
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 6th, 81-11.00
Girls V High Jump
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 2nd, 4-10
Girls JV High Jump
Avery Baer, Chapman, 2nd, 4-10
Nora Kvacik, Chapman, 3rd, 4-06
Adelle Lane, Chapman, 4th, 4-04
Girls V Pole Vault
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 8-06
Girls JV Pole Vault
Gracie Hylton, Abilene, T-1st, 7-00
Anna Bryan, Chapman, T-1st, 7-00
Taya Rowley, Chapman, 4th, 7-00
Reese Jackson, Abilene, 6th, 6-06
Girls V Long Jump
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 3rd, 15-05.50
Girls JV Long Jump
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 1st, 12-10.50
Girls V Triple Jump
Maya Kikrpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 34-11.50
Girls JV Triple Jump
Makeena Stover, Abilene, 3rd, 29-00.00
Team Scores:
Girls Varsity
Chapman 129, Clay Center 101, Smoky Valley 93, Concordia 76, Minneapolis 61, Smith Center 41, Beloit 16, St. John’s 14.
Girls JV
Chapman 103, Abilene 89, St. John’s 65, Beloit 55, Minneapolis 48, Sacred Heart 28, Clay Center 26, Republic County 19, Smoky Valley 18, Southeast of Saline 16, Smith Center 8.
Boys Varsity
Chapman 118, Smith Center 86, Smoky Valley 74, Minneapolis 71, Concordia 55, St. John’s 28, Clay Center 22, Southeast of Saline 10, Ellsworth 1.
Boys JV
Chapman 133, Abilene 96, Clay Center 82, Southeast of Saline 54, Minneapolis 35, St. John’s 26, Smoky Valley 22, Smith Center 16, Concordia 8, Sacred Heart 3, Republic County 1.
