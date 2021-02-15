Residents in Abilene should open their sink cabinet doors and leave the water dripping tonight, Abilene Public Works Director Lon Schrader recommended Monday afternoon.
The city have had water meters freeze up since Thursday and a lift station froze on South Cedar Street. Schrader said leaving the water dripping will keep the water moving and prevent freezing.
The National Weather Service is forecasting wind chills of -22 to -27 degrees in the Abilene area
Schrader also advised motorists that warming up a vehicle too fast can also crack a windshield.
