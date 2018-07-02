Featured Stories

Kuntz golf tournament supports hospice
The 18th annual Ed Kuntz Memorial Golf Tournament was held June 16 at Great Life Golf and Fitness in Abilene. Fifteen teams participated with challenges and prizes awarded for every hole. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three teams in each flight. Kelly Sellers, Gunnar Anderson, Mark Pic…