Dickinson County recently had its second indigent burial.
When a firework goes off inside of the mouth of a pet, the damage can be gruesome, said Dr. Becky Rankin, veterinarian with the Abilene Animal Hospital.
A Declaration of Independence Reading Ceremony will be shown from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium of the Eisenhower Presidential Library as part of the July Four Celebration at the National Archives in Washington D.C.
HESSTON – The Abilene Bandits Junior Babe Ruth baseball team pounded out 28 hits over two games to sweep Hesston in a twin bill Friday on the road.
Abilene’s Karsen Loader tossed a four-hit shutout in the opener and the Bandits bats blistered the Lyons Junior Babe Ruth baseball team Wednesday night in a sweep at Ted Power Field.
